Onwuzurike is re-signing the Lions on Wednesday via a one-year, $5.5 million contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Onwuzurike impressed in 2024, with 28 tackles (16 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble across 16 regular-season appearances. Reuniting with the team on a one-year deal now primes Onwuzurike for another chance to prove his ability to thrive as part of an interior defensive lineman rotation, before he hits free agency again in 2026.