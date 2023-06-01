Onwuzurike (back) still has yet to practice during Detroit's OTAs, Justin Rodgers of The Detroit News reports.

Onwuzurike, who missed all of the 2022 NFL season with a back issue, also had back problems during his rookie year that held him out of training camp. While head coach Dan Campbell noted Thursday that he doesn't have a timetable for the young defensive lineman's return to the practice, he added "certainly, we're hoping to have him (back) in camp at some point." Campbell also stated that Onwuzurike "just got on the grass probably about a week ago where he can begin to run."