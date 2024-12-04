Onwuzurike (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Packers, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The 26-year-old sustained a hamstring injury in the Lions' Thanksgiving Day win over the Bears and was unable to practice throughout the week. With both Owunzurike and DJ Reader (shoulder) ruled out for Thursday night's divisional matchup, Myles Adams and Brodric Martin will likely see increased snaps with Detroit's first-team defense.