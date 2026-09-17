Onwuzurike was signed to the active roster by the Lions ahead of Thursday night's contest against the Bills.

Onwuzurike was signed to Detroit's practice squad Saturday after being let go by the team the day prior. The 28-year-old will now return to the Lions' active roster for the first time since the 2024 campaign after he missed the entire 2025 campaign while recovering from a torn ACL. Onwuzurike will have the chance to play a significant role on the defensive line versus Buffalo, potentially starting alongside Alim McNeill at defensive tackle.