Onwuzurike (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimation, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The fourth-year defensive lineman from Washington was unable to return to the Lions' Week 13 win over the Bears after sustaining a hamstring injury, so Monday's estimated DNP comes as no surprise. He likely needs to upgrade to at least limited participation Tuesday or Wednesday in order to play in Thursday night's divisional matchup against the Packers.