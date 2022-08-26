Onwuzurike (back) is uncertain to be ready for Week 1, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. "He's trending the right way, but it's at a snail's pace, is the best way to say it," head coach Dan Campbell said.

Onwuzurike injured his back during the first week of training camp and hasn't practiced since. While Campbell said the defensive lineman hasn't had any setbacks, it doesn't sound like Onwuzurike has taken many steps forward either. Any of John Cominsky, Isaiah Buggs or Demetrius Taylor could be candidates for increased roles behind Michael Brockers and Alim McNeill if the 2021 second-round pick isn't ready to go when the regular season rolls.