Toilolo secured all four of his targets for 28 yards during Sunday's 14-13 loss to Buffalo.

Toilolo had only seen more than one target on one occasion through the first 11 games of the season, but the tight end has averaged over three targets and 48 receiving yards per game over the last three weeks. With Michael Roberts (shoulder) on injured reserve, it's not a stretch to think Toilolo could continue to see consistent looks in the passing game during the final two games of the season.