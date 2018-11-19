Toilolo caught one pass for 13 yards during Sunday's 20-19 victory over Carolina.

Even with Marvin Jones (knee) and Michael Roberts (shoulder) out of action --and with the Lions still looking for pass catchers to step up in the wake of Golden Tate's trade to Philly -- Toilolo remained an afterthought in the gameplan. Don't expect that to change in Week 12 against the Bears.

