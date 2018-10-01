Lions' Levine Toilolo: Catches two passes against Cowboys
Toilolo secured his only two targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Cowboys.
It's clear the Lions value Toilolo for his blocking ability, as the tight end previously went two weeks without a target since catching one pass in the season opener. Unless injuries force him into a bigger receiving role some time down the line, Toilolo subsequently belongs far away from fantasy lineups in almost all formats.
More News
-
Lions' Levine Toilolo: Not targeted in Week 2•
-
Lions' Levine Toilolo: Secures lone target in season opener•
-
Levine Toilolo: Signs on with Detroit•
-
Falcons' Levine Toilolo: Released by Atlanta•
-
Falcons' Levine Toilolo: Hauls in one reception in divisional-round loss•
-
Falcons' Levine Toilolo: No designation Saturday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football waiver targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...