Toilolo secured both of his targets for 26 yards during Sunday's 17-3 victory over Arizona.

Toilolo predictably fell back down to earth in his first showing after catching four of six targets for a career-high 90 yards last week against Los Angeles. Still without a touchdown and just one target in the red zone over 14 games, Toilolo will remain an unattractive fantasy option in Week 15 against the Bills.