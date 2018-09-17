Toilolo logged 22 snaps but was not targeted during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the 49ers.

Unlike last week when he earned the most snaps among Lions tight ends, Toilolo took a clear backseat to Luke Willson, who started and logged 40 snaps Sunday. As usual, Toilolo wasn't often used as a receiver when he was on the field, but that's largely been the story of his career to date, and it's unlikely to change anytime soon.