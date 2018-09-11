Lions' Levine Toilolo: Secures lone target in season opener
Toilolo secured his only target for seven yards during Monday's 48-17 loss to the Jets.
He didn't get the starting nod, but Toilolo ultimately paced all Lions tight ends in snaps -- though he was mostly utilized as an in-line blocker. While Toilolo could continue to log significant playing time, he's only topped 13 receptions in a season once in his five-year career, lending no reason to count on him for fantasy purposes.
