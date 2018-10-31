Lions' Levine Toilolo: Snags lone target
Toilolo was targeted once during Sunday's 28-14 loss to Seattle, converting it into a 12-yard gain.
The catch was Toilolo's first since Week 4. There might have been some thought that the statuesque Toilolo could provide a red-zone threat for a Detroit offense without much established talent at tight end, but second-year player Michael Roberts has emerged as the red-zone target. Maybe the departure of receiver Golden Tate, who was traded to Philadelphia on Tuesday, opens things up for the tight ends, but it seems most likely that Roberts and starter Luke Willson would benefit were that to be the case. A matchup against an improving Vikings pass defense looms Sunday.
