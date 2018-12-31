Lions' Levine Toilolo: Snags touchdown in season finale
Toilolo caught all four of his targets for 43 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's victory in Green Bay.
Toilolo snuck free on a fake field-goal attempt to collect a perfect pass from kicker Matt Prater for what marked the tight end's first touchdown as a member of the Lions. The veteran otherwise served as nothing more than a secondary, short-range target for quarterback Matthew Stafford, just like Toilolo has been most of the season. Set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year, the reliable Toilolo seems like an obvious candidate to be retained by Detroit in the offseason, though the blocking-oriented veteran doesn't carry the athletic upside to approach the 2019 campaign as an exciting fantasy option in any format -- regardless of whether he's the starter or not.
