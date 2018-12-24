Lions' Levine Toilolo: Workload dips in Week 16
Toilolo secured his only target for 16 yards during Sunday's 27-9 victory over Detroit.
Toilolo saw a significantly lighter workload than he has in recent weeks on a day quarterback Matthew Stafford peppered star wideout Kenny Golladay with a gaudy 15 targets. He'll look to rebound in Week 17 against a Packers team that just surrendered six receptions for 82 yards and one touchdown to Jets rookie tight end Chris Herndon this Sunday a week after allowing Bears tight ends to log six receptions for 75 yards and a score in Week 15.
