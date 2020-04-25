Lions' Logan Stenberg: Fourth-round pick for Detroit

The Lions selected Stenberg in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 121st overall.

Stenberg (6-foot-6, 317) has a tackle's frame, but the Kentucky product is restricted to guard due to short reach (32 and 1/2-arms). With a 5.3-second 40 and 104-inch broad jump, Stenberg flashes some hints of above-average athleticism, and he was otherwise a leading contributor on a Kentucky line that helped spring big rushing stats for Lynn Bowden in 2019.