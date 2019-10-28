Thomas caught his only target for 17 yards during Sunday's 31-26 victory over the Giants.

Logging just seven snaps on offense, Thomas's playing time again paled in comparison to that of T.J. Hockenson (42) and Jesse James (22). This time he at least made a dent in the stat sheet after failing to do so the past two games, but Thomas probably is at least a Hockenson injury away from fantasy relevance.