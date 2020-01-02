Thomas, who caught one of three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's finale against Green Bay, finished the 2019 season with 16 catches (28 targets) for 173 yards and one touchdown in 16 games.

While Thomas has had a slow but steady transition from quarterback to tight end over the past few years, he modestly set career marks across the board in 2019. Some of that may be due to T.J. Hockenson (ankle) missing time, but in any case, Thomas at least showed himself to be a serviceable depth option who can catch a few passes when called upon. It remains to be seen if any team around the league will reward Thomas this offseason for his development, as the 28-year-old is set to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year.