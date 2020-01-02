Lions' Logan Thomas: Career highs across the board
Thomas, who caught one of three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's finale against Green Bay, finished the 2019 season with 16 catches (28 targets) for 173 yards and one touchdown in 16 games.
While Thomas has had a slow but steady transition from quarterback to tight end over the past few years, he modestly set career marks across the board in 2019. Some of that may be due to T.J. Hockenson (ankle) missing time, but in any case, Thomas at least showed himself to be a serviceable depth option who can catch a few passes when called upon. It remains to be seen if any team around the league will reward Thomas this offseason for his development, as the 28-year-old is set to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year.
More News
-
Lions' Logan Thomas: Fifth multi-catch game of season•
-
Lions' Logan Thomas: No catches on four targets•
-
Lions' Logan Thomas: New season high in targets•
-
Lions' Logan Thomas: No targets on Thanksgiving•
-
Lions' Logan Thomas: First touchdown in Lions uniform•
-
Lions' Logan Thomas: Sees more playing time than James•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Top 10 TE rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 tight end rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
1/2 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew debates their early 2020 top 12 rankings and previews Wild...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Top 10 WR rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 wide receiver rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
Rookie review: WR rankings
Starting with A.J. Brown, rookie receivers delivered big for Fantasy managers, although not...
-
Rookie review: RB rankings
Josh Jacobs and Miles Sanders led a rookie running back class that fell well short of the sensational...