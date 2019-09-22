Thomas caught his only target for a 13-yard gain during Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Eagles.

Thomas remains the clear No. 3 tight end behind T.J. Hockenson and Jesse James. He's yet to draw more than a single target in any game this year and that's unlikely to change as long as the guys ahead of him stay healthy.

