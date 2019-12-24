Play

Thomas caught two of three targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 27-17 loss to Denver.

Thomas has seen a handful of targets each of the past few games with David Blough at quarterback, but the thrower's limitations have significantly capped the upside of all players in this offense. While Thomas wasn't a huge fantasy threat anyway, there's even less of a reason to trust a Lions tight end in fantasy without Matthew Stafford (back) steering the ship.

More News

