Thomas caught both of his targets for 24 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 19-16 loss to Washington.

With usual starter T.J. Hockenson nursing a shoulder injury, Thomas logged a season-high 28 offensive snaps en route to his second career touchdown. While No. 2 tight end Jesse James (32 snaps) logged more playing time, Thomas is the more polished receiver and is clearly the better bet for receiving production. Unfortunately, the continued absence of Matthew Stafford (back) for Thursday's game against the Bears all but limits Thomas' upside to that of what he did this past weekend in Washington.