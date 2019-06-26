Lions' Logan Thomas: Good bet for roster spot
Thomas is "locked in" for a roster spot, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.
Thomas has reportedly been a pleasant surprise for Detroit and his placement as the No. 3 option on the depth chart was seemingly made clear by the recent dismissal of fellow tight end Michael Roberts (shoulder). While he's highly unlikely to move up barring an injury to T.J. Hockenson or Jesse James, Thomas clearly has a leg up on Isaac Nauta and Jerome Cunningham ahead of training camp. With that said, it's possible Detroit keeps four tight ends anyway, which only provides Thomas with even more job security ahead of the 2019 campaign.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Wentz
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
Fantasy football 2019 draft bible
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football 2019 auction pricing
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Offseason recap: Brown, Bell, more
Heath Cummings gets you up to speed on the biggest offseason headlines and what they mean for...
-
Can David Johnson rebound?
Ben Gretch continues his Ex Post Outcome series with a look at what went wrong for David Johnson...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...