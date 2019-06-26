Thomas is "locked in" for a roster spot, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.

Thomas has reportedly been a pleasant surprise for Detroit and his placement as the No. 3 option on the depth chart was seemingly made clear by the recent dismissal of fellow tight end Michael Roberts (shoulder). While he's highly unlikely to move up barring an injury to T.J. Hockenson or Jesse James, Thomas clearly has a leg up on Isaac Nauta and Jerome Cunningham ahead of training camp. With that said, it's possible Detroit keeps four tight ends anyway, which only provides Thomas with even more job security ahead of the 2019 campaign.

