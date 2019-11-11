Thomas caught both of his targets for 19 yards during Sunday's 20-13 loss to Chicago.

The gap between Thomas (18 snaps) and No. 2 tight end Jesse James (28) was greater than it was last week when Thomas only saw one fewer snap, but Thomas was yet again the more impactful receiver of the two. The issue is that Thomas probably won't ever handle a large enough workload to be of fantasy relevance as long as T.J. Hockenson remains healthy.