Thomas caught two of four targets for 21 yards during Sunday's 20-7 loss to Minnesota.

Despite T.J. Hockenson (ankle) going on injured reserve, Thomas wasn't in the starting lineup with Jesse James. However, he ultimately saw 40 offensive snaps and a season-high four targets compared to 38 and two for James, so initially it's looking like Thomas, rather unsurprisingly, will be the bigger beneficiary of Hockenson's absence down the stretch. While Thomas has yet to top three catches or 25 receiving yards this season, he's only seen more than 20 offensive snaps on four occasions prior to this Sunday and this week's matchup with Tampa Bay is about as inviting as it gets.