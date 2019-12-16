Lions' Logan Thomas: No catches on four targets
Thomas failed to catch any of his four targets during Sunday's 38-17 loss to the Buccaneers.
Thomas shared starting honors with Jesse James and actually wound up as the position leader in offensive snaps by a slim margin. However, he wasn't able to bring down any of the passes that were sent his way and Thomas consequently laid his sixth goose egg in 15 games. Despite the increase in playing time he's experiencing in T.J. Hockenson's (ankle) absence, it's not reasonable to expect a whole lot from the tight end as long as he's catching passes from a backup-caliber quarterback in David Blough.
