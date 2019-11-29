Thomas was not targeted in the passing game during Thursday's 24-20 loss to the Bears.

After Thomas logged a season-high 28 offensive snaps last week, it seemed like his role was expanding in the Lions offense. However, the banged-up T.J. Hockenson (shoulder/leg) commanded 11 targets from new quarterback David Blough on Thursday -- compared to zero for Thomas and Jesse James combined -- which, coupled with the dip in playing time, suggests otherwise. Thomas at least has the kind of receiving upside that James does not, but it will still be difficult to trust Thomas as anything more than a cheap dart throw in DFS.