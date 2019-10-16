Thomas was a limited participant for practice due to a shoulder injury.

There was no news that Thomas had been dealing with the injury, but it's serious enough to force him to miss some practice reps. The 28-year-old hasn't been featured in the offense yet this season, considering he's seen just six targets through five games. If he can't go Sunday against Minnesota, T.J. Hockenson and Jesse James would be the only healthy tight ends on the roster.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories