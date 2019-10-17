Lions' Logan Thomas: Practices without limitations
Thomas (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Thomas was limited in practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, and he now appears to have put the issue behind him. The 28-year-old will play his usual depth role during Sunday's divisional tilt against the Vikings.
