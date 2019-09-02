Thomas re-signed with the Lions on Monday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas was surprisingly cut by the Lions on Sunday, but he'll return to the 53-man roster a day later. The 28-year-old is set to serve as the team's third tight end behind Jesse James and T.J. Hockenson.

