Thomas was targeted once but did not record a catch during Sunday's 35-27 loss to Dallas.

Despite not making a dent in the stat sheet, it was a significant day for Thomas considering he saw more offensive snaps (22) than Jesse James (15) did. It's possible Thomas could be playing more thanks to his receiving skills in a post-Kerryon Johnson offense that can't establish the run, but in case that's not the explanation, it'll be interesting to see how an upturn in playing time could translate to his fantasy production - particularly whenever Matthew Stafford (back) is back in action.