Thomas caught one of two targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Raiders.

Thomas saw the line between the No. 2 and 3 tight end blur as much as it ever has Sunday when he logged 19 offensive snaps compared to 20 for Jesse James. Rookie T.J. Hockenson of course led the way with 46, but it's possible a change in offensive approach could be taking place without RB Kerryon Johnson (knee) around, as James has now set season lows in playing time in three consecutive weeks. It's also possible that James could be back to the clear No. 2 this time next week if it turns out Thomas' skillset was just especially preferred in a matchup against a Raiders defense with better run support than pass coverage. How the playing time is divided next Sunday against the Bears will be more telling of any potential role changes.