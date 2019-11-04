Lions' Logan Thomas: Similarly involved as James
Thomas caught one of two targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Raiders.
Thomas saw the line between the No. 2 and 3 tight end blur as much as it ever has Sunday when he logged 19 offensive snaps compared to 20 for Jesse James. Rookie T.J. Hockenson of course led the way with 46, but it's possible a change in offensive approach could be taking place without RB Kerryon Johnson (knee) around, as James has now set season lows in playing time in three consecutive weeks. It's also possible that James could be back to the clear No. 2 this time next week if it turns out Thomas' skillset was just especially preferred in a matchup against a Raiders defense with better run support than pass coverage. How the playing time is divided next Sunday against the Bears will be more telling of any potential role changes.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready to star
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Best Week 10 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Jackson, Wilson, Watson running away
Quarterbacks who can make plays with their feet have dominated the Fantasy landscape in 2019,...
-
Believe it or Not: Singletary a stud
We saw some big breakout performances in Week 9. Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...