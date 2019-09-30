Lions' Logan Thomas: Usage grows
Thomas secured all three of his targets for 25 yards during Sunday's 34-30 loss to Kansas City.
The former Virginia Tech quarterback seems to get better at tight end with every week, and he ultimately drew even with T.J. Hockenson (concussion) in targets and receptions while outpacing Jesse James in both categories. While the absence of Danny Amendola (chest) may have inflated Thomas' usage Sunday, Thomas could be a bigger beneficiary than James if Hockenson is unable to play Week 6 against the Packers.
