Lions' Luke Altmyer: Chance at No. 2

Altmyer will have a chance to compete for the No. 2 quarterback role, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Altmyer is set to receive a ton of No. 2 reps after former Lions backup Teddy Bridgewater stated he is likely retiring. Altmyer, an undrafted free agent out of Illinois, is set to compete with whatever veteran backup the Lions bring in. The quarterback completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,007 yards and 22 touchdowns, throwing just five interceptions, over 13 games in his final collegiate season. He also added 242 rushing yards for five touchdowns on the ground during the campaign over 100 attempts.