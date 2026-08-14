Lions' Luke Altmyer: One TD, three turnovers in debut

Altmyer completed 13 of 22 passes for 130 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Thursday's 16-14 preseason loss to the Bengals. He also rushed four times for one yard, ran in a two-point conversion and lost a fumble.

Altmyer played most of the game in his NFL debut, but the undrafted rookie out of Illinois didn't help his chances of winning the second spot on Detroit's QB depth chart. He threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Tarik Black with 1:28 left in the fourth quarter and ran in the ensuing two-point conversion, but Altmyer also turned the ball over three times. The recently signed Joshua Dobbs seems likely to beat out Altmyer for the backup role, but both options will likely see action int he team's next preseason game, Aug. 22 against the Commanders.