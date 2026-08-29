Altmyer completed seven of 11 passes for 55 yards and an interception in Saturday's 25-16 preseason win over the Colts. He also gained two yards on two carries and committed two fumbles, losing one.

The undrafted rookie got the start at quarterback for the Lions in their final exhibition contest and played the first and third quarters as the battle to be Jared Goff's primary backup goes down to the wire, but veteran Joshua Dobbs put up superior numbers while running the offense in the second and fourth quarters. Altmyer did lead a 10-play, 75-yard TD drive to close out the first quarter, punctuated by a Trayveon Williams one-yard plunge, but his other four possessions ended in turnovers or punts, and if he sticks on the Lions' roster it will likely be as the No. 3 QB.