Willson caught both of his targets for eight yards during Sunday's 32-21 victory over the Dolphins.

Willson again opened the game with the starting offense, but he was ultimately outdone by reserve tight end Michael Roberts, who finished the day with three receptions for 48 yards and two scores. It's been difficult to depend on any tight end on this team all season, and as long as Detroit employs a committee approach at the position, it's unlikely that will change anytime soon.