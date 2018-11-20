Willson was targeted once, but did not record a catch during Sunday's 20-19 win over the Panthers.

Coming off of his best stretch of the year, during which he caught seven passes in three games, Willson was held without a catch for the third time this season. The veteran tight end has not been effective in the passing game and is less valuable from a fantasy perspective than backup Michael Roberts, who missed Sunday's game with a shoulder injury. Thursday brings a Chicago defense that has harassed opposing passing offense this season.