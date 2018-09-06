Willson (knee) wasn't listed on the Lions' injury report ahead of their Week 1 game Monday against the Jets, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Willson missed a practice early last week with the unspecified knee injury, which he had suffered in the Lions' Aug. 24 preseason tilt with the Buccaneers. It appears Willson's absence was mostly precautionary in nature, putting him on track to open the campaign as the Lions' starting tight end. After serving as the main understudy to Jimmy Graham in Seattle the past two seasons, Willson will have the best opportunity of his career to date to offer weekly fantasy utility.