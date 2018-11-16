Willson (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Panthers.

Willson logged limited practices Wednesday and Thursday and ended the week with a full practice Friday. The 28-year-old's recovery comes at an opportune time for the Lions, as fellow tight end Michael Roberts (shoulder) will not play Sunday. Willson has logged at least 30 offensive snaps in each of his last four games.

