Willson (concussion) caught 13 passes for 87 yards and no touchdowns over 14 games for the Lions in 2018.

Willson came over from Seattle last offseason with a prime opportunity to take over an every-down role for a Detroit team that had no clear answers at the tight end position. However, he failed to emerge as either a consistent blocker or receiving option and ultimately fell behind the uninspiring Levine Toilolo on the depth chart before sitting out the Lions' regular-season finale due to a concussion. Willson will look to get back to full health before re-entering the free-agent market at the end of the league year.