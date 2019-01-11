Lions' Luke Willson: Disappointing in Detroit
Willson (concussion) caught 13 passes for 87 yards and no touchdowns over 14 games for the Lions in 2018.
Willson came over from Seattle last offseason with a prime opportunity to take over an every-down role for a Detroit team that had no clear answers at the tight end position. However, he failed to emerge as either a consistent blocker or receiving option and ultimately fell behind the uninspiring Levine Toilolo on the depth chart before sitting out the Lions' regular-season finale due to a concussion. Willson will look to get back to full health before re-entering the free-agent market at the end of the league year.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Divisional round DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over the Divisional Playoffs? We've...
-
Early 2019 Non-PPR Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first non-PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, strategy
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Top Divisional Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Updated playoff challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Kingsbury boosts Cardinals in Fantasy
Former quarterback Kliff Kingsbury went from fired college coach to head man for the Cardinals....