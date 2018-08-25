Lions' Luke Willson: Doesn't return
Willson (knee) did not return to Friday's preseason game in Tampa Bay, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Initially deemed questionable to return, Willson was ruled out about a half hour later. He's the projected starter at tight end, and an absence could free up snaps for any combination of Michael Roberts, Levine Toilolo, Hakeem Valles and Sean McGrath. Given the shaky group at tight end, the Lions are counting on their wide receivers and running backs to do the heavy lifting this season. The team should have another update on Willson at some point this weekend.
