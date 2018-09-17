Willson secured his only target for 13 yards during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the 49ers.

Willson started and logged over 50 percent of the snaps at tight end, which is quite a different tune than last week when he didn't start or lead his position group in reps. Meanwhile, Levine Toilolo saw less than 30 percent of the snaps while Michael Roberts earned less than 10 percent. If Willson continues to receive the lion's share of the available playing time as the season goes on, it's possible he could become a serviceable fantasy option, but at this stage, the Lions' committee approach to the tight end position severely dampens the upside of all of its members, Willson included.