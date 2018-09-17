Lions' Luke Willson: Draws start in Week 2
Willson secured his only target for 13 yards during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the 49ers.
Willson started and logged over 50 percent of the snaps at tight end, which is quite a different tune than last week when he didn't start or lead his position group in reps. Meanwhile, Levine Toilolo saw less than 30 percent of the snaps while Michael Roberts earned less than 10 percent. If Willson continues to receive the lion's share of the available playing time as the season goes on, it's possible he could become a serviceable fantasy option, but at this stage, the Lions' committee approach to the tight end position severely dampens the upside of all of its members, Willson included.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Callaway? Cook panic?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 2 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe.
-
Week 2 reactions plus early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down the key story lines from Week 2, while giving a sneak preview of the...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...