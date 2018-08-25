Willson injured his knee and is questionable to return to Friday's preseason game against the Buccaneers, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The severity of Willson's injury hasn't been confirmed, but an extended absence could open the door for Michael Roberts to ascend to the top of the depth chart. Levine Toilolo and Sean McGrath are also around to gobble up reps as in-line blockers, but neither possess the receiving acumen that Willson or Roberts provide.