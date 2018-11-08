Willson (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Though Willson is seemingly less than fully healthy after back-to-back limited practices, his involvement in any capacity this early in the week bodes well for his odds of suiting up Sunday against the Bears. Willson should retain his starting role if cleared to play, but he may not be guaranteed an overwhelming share of the playing time at tight end. Backup Michael Roberts actually earned more work than Willson in the Week 9 loss to Minnesota, logging 36 offensive snaps to the latter's 34.

More News
Our Latest Stories