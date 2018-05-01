Lions' Luke Willson: Gets $1.4 million guaranteed

Willson's one-year contract with the Lions is comprised of a $1.5 million base salary, $900,000 signing bonus and $100,000 workout bonus, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

With the signing bonus and one-third of the base salary guaranteed, this contract structure ensures Willson of a spot on the 53-man roster. He also has a nice opportunity to win the No. 1 job at tight end, after the Lions surprisingly opted against bringing in any competition during the 2018 NFL Draft. The team lost Eric Ebron and Darren Fells during the offseason, and blocking specialist Levine Toilolo was signed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with only $400,000 guaranteed, per OverTheCap. Willson and 2017 fourth-round pick Michael Roberts figure to compete for a role as Detroit's top pass-catching tight end.