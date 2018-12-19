Lions' Luke Willson: Logs 24 offensive snaps
Willson logged 24 offensive snaps during Sunday's 14-13 loss to the Bills.
Willson has experimented at fullback in recent weeks with Nick Bellore (ankle) injured, but offensive guard Joe Dahl seems to have emerged as the preferred replacement at the position. Willson is thus slated to finish the 2018 campaign in a blocking-oriented backup role behind starting tight end Levine Toilolo.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trust Panthers without Newton?
Cam Newton will likely miss the rest of the season as a result of his lingering shoulder issues....
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Chris Carson was nearly Jamey Eisenberg's Start of the Week, so you know he needs to be in...
-
Week 16's Biggest Questions
Can you trust Todd Gurley this week? Our experts answer that and more of the biggest questions...
-
Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings says you should probably just stick with your quarterback or tight end, but...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
If you survived another wild week, you probably need some help to bring the championship home....