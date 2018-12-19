Willson logged 24 offensive snaps during Sunday's 14-13 loss to the Bills but didn't draw a target.

The Lions have experimented with Willson at fullback in recent weeks with Nick Bellore (ankle) injured, but offensive guard Joe Dahl seems to have emerged as the preferred replacement at the position. Willson is thus slated to finish the 2018 campaign in a blocking-oriented backup role behind starting tight end Levine Toilolo.

