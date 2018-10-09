Willson played 34 of 62 offensive snaps (55 percent) and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 31-23 win over the Packers.

Matthew Stafford attempted 26 passes Sunday with none of them directed at his starting tight end. Willson has just four receptions for 29 yards on seven targets this season, and has yet to be looked at in the red zone. Continue to avoid Willson in all fantasy formats.

