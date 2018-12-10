Willson was not targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 17-3 victory over Arizona.

Willson played on just 35 percent of the offensive snaps compared to 80 percent for Levine Toilolo and 15 percent for Michael Roberts. With no more than 21 receiving yards in any of 13 games in 2018 with no touchdowns to his name, Willson isn't worth any consideration in any fantasy format.