Lions' Luke Willson: Notches 21 receiving yards
Willson caught three of four targets for 21 yards during Sunday's 28-14 loss to Seattle.
Willson set season highs across the board Sunday, which goes to show how uninspiring the former Seahawk has been during his time in Detroit thus far into 2018. There aren't favorable odds that he'll build off this performance in a tough Week 9 matchup against the Vikings.
